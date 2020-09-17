Top seed Novak Djokovic and defending champion Rafael Nadal eased into the third round of the Italian Open on Wednesday.

Djokovic dispatched Italian wild card entry Salvatore Caruso 6-3, 6-2, while nine-time winner Nadal beat fellow Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta 6-1, 6-1.

Top women’s seed Simona Halep made a winning return a month after winning in Prague as she disposed of 99th-ranked Italian Jasmine Paolini 6-3, 6-4.

Victoria Azarenka of Belarus beat American Venus Williams 7-6 (7), 6-2 in their first round match.