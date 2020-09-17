Novak Djokovic (L) of Serbia and Roger Federer of Switzerland pose ahead of the men's single's final at the ATP World Tour Finals at the O2 Arena in London, Britain, Nov. 22, 2015. Djokovic won 2-0. (Xinhua/Han Yan)
Novak Djokovic (L) of Serbia and Roger Federer of Switzerland pose ahead of the men's single's final at the ATP World Tour Finals at the O2 Arena in London, Britain, Nov. 22, 2015. Djokovic won 2-0. (Xinhua/Han Yan)

Top seed Novak Djokovic and defending champion Rafael Nadal eased into the third round of the Italian Open on Wednesday.

Djokovic dispatched Italian wild card entry Salvatore Caruso 6-3, 6-2, while nine-time winner Nadal beat fellow Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta 6-1, 6-1.

Top women’s seed Simona Halep made a winning return a month after winning in Prague as she disposed of 99th-ranked Italian Jasmine Paolini 6-3, 6-4.

Victoria Azarenka of Belarus beat American Venus Williams 7-6 (7), 6-2 in their first round match.

