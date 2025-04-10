Djokovic Out in Monte Carlo, 100th Title Eludes

Novak Djokovic’s pursuit of a record 100th ATP singles title suffered a setback at the Monte Carlo Masters on Wednesday as he fell 6-3 6-4 to Chile’s Alejandro Tabilo in the opening round.

The 37-year-old committed 29 unforced errors compared with 18 winners in a subdued start to his clay‑court campaign.

Tabilo, who last defeated Djokovic on clay at the Italian Open 11 months ago, once again produced a confident performance to reach the third round.

Meanwhile, 21‑year‑old Carlos Alcaraz opened his clay season with a comeback victory over Argentina’s Francisco Cerundolo. After dropping the first set 6-3, the Spanish world number three claimed 12 of the final 13 games to seal a 3-6 6-0 6-1 win.

Norwegian fourth seed Casper Ruud dispatched Spain’s Roberto Bautista Agut 6-2 6-1, while Russian seventh seed Andrey Rublev overcame France’s Gaël Monfils 6-4 7-6(7-2). Great Britain’s Jack Draper returns to the court on Thursday to face Spain’s Alejandro Davidovich Fokina for a place in the quarter‑final.

Djokovic’s unexpected exit underlines the depth of competition on clay even as he remains favourite for major titles. His quest for a centennial singles trophy will have to wait, but the Serbian champion’s rivals will draw fresh belief from his early departure in Monte Carlo. As the tour moves on to Barcelona and Madrid, the battle for clay‑court supremacy is wide open.