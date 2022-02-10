DJSky and Major League DJz Shut Down Accra with breathtaking performance

DJSky, a Ghana-based Lebanese DJ and electronic dance music musician, and Major League DJz, a South African music band, over the weekend thrilled music fans at an event dubbed: Ultimate Balcony Mix with “Major League DJz”.

The event, which was hosted in spectacular style at SkyBar in Accra, was widely attended by music aficionados as they delivered a stunning performance to the satisfaction of all.

The performances from all the artistes kept music fans on their feet, singing and dancing along.

Major League DJz demonstrated that they were deserving of the screams and chants that welcomed them when they hit the stage.

The spectacular night brought together music lovers from all walks of life for an unforgettable night of fun, with DJ Sky keeping the crowd glued to the dance floor.

Major League DJz is a South African hip-hop/kwaito music band consisting of the twin brothers Bandile and Banele Mbere.

The duo has completely revolutionised kwaito music into the modern urban culture of music. The band’s popularity clearly shows that they are worth following and listening to, and they are also the Mzansi entertainment bosses.

Source: Isaac Kofi Dzokpo/newsghana.com.gh