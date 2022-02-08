Djsky Celebrates His Birthday In a Grand style With Close Friends

Ike Dzokpo
Djsky ,King Promise and Abd Traore

Internationally recognized electronic music DJ of Lebanese descent but based in Ghana has marked his birthday in a private ceremony with close friends and family.

The private birthday was hosted at SkyBar in Accra and witnessed the attendance of some celebrity friends.  Djsky has featured on several projects including performing at international festivals and concerts.

Djsky ,Abd Traore and Friends

In 2021, DJSky released new viral music named after his newborn, Milagros featuring Ken & Seth music and that garnered over 10 million views across all digital platforms. Other notable musics are Interstellar, Infinity, Frequency and Lost which was released in 2022.

Djsky ,King Promise and Rasha
Djsky with the Wife Rasha
Djsky and Abd Traore
