DJSky Celebrates Val’s Day in a grand style with King Promise, Joey B and Darko Vibes

Lebanese Ghana-based disc jockey & Remixer, DJSky celebrated Valentine’s Day in grand style with his celebrity friends in Accra.

The event, which took place at a luxurious venue in East Legon, The Hayvin, was a star-studded affair that saw some of Ghana’s biggest celebrities come together to celebrate the day of love with Darko vibes & Joey B.

The event was organized by Placebo soul & World records and was attended by a host of Ghanaian celebrities, including musicians, actors, and socialites. Among the guests were A-List musicians such as King Promise, Joey B, and Darko vibes.

The venue was decorated in red and white, with romantic lighting that set the mood for the evening.

The highlight of the evening came when Joey B & Darko vibes surprised their guests with a special performance, which serenaded the crowd with some of their hit songs.

Over the years, DJsky has been working around the clock to put Ghana on the world map as he strives to promote the tourism sector with his creative works.