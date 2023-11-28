 DJSKY Crowned Best International DJ of The Year at 2023 Guinness Ghana DJ Awards

Renowned international disc jockey, DJSKY, was crowned the Best International DJ of the Year at the 2023 Guinness Ghana DJ Awards presentation ceremony held at the Grand Arena in Accra.

The dynamic Ghana-based Lebanese DJ and music producer edged out South Africa’s Uncle Waffles, Nigeria’s DJ Crymez and DJ Neptune, DJ Ames and DJ Zamani, and USA’s DJ Shinsky to clinch the coveted title; his first Guinness Ghana DJ Award trophy.

DJSKY, who has been making waves in the music industry with his innovative mixes, electrifying performances, and sold-out shows, was recognized for his exceptional talent and contribution to the rapidly growing African sounds and electronic music scene.

He was lauded for his unique style and ability to create an immersive musical experience. His mixes, which seamlessly blend different genres and styles, have garnered a massive following and have set new standards in the industry.

Upon receiving the award, DJSKY expressed his gratitude and shared his journey. “This award is not just for me, but for all those who have believed in my music. It’s been a challenging journey, but every beat, every mix, and every performance has been worth it,” he said.

Meanwhile, on the night, DJSKY stole the show with a performance that was nothing short of stunning, bringing the event to a spectacular close. From the perfectly timed transitions to the unexpected remixes, every element of the performance was meticulously planned and executed. His passion for music was palpable, resonating with every beat and rhythm.

DJSKY has been a prominent figure in the global music industry for the last decade. Following his impressive career trajectory, he has performed at numerous events around the world, including his popular HEY IBIZA festival, consistently pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the realm of DJing.

His passion for music and dedication to his craft have earned him a loyal following and recognition as one of the top DJs in the world. This recent award is just another testament to his talent and influence in the music industry.

Now in their 11th edition, the awards, which are organized by Merqury Republic, highlight and celebrate the contribution of DJs to the Ghanaian music industry. The awards platform, created to foster the development of the Ghana music industry by rewarding and celebrating radio, mobile, and club DJs who have excelled in their profession, was first held in 2012.