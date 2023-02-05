DJsky hits 50 million views on Instagram with his amapiano freestyle video

DjSky, the famous Lebanese Ghanaian-based DJ and producer, has stormed social media with the recent amapiano freestyle video he posted on Instagram.

The multifaceted DJ posted an Instagram of video himself performing an amapiano & afro-house freestyle while on vacation in a forest in Ghana. The video which went viral garnered over 50 million views within a week.

Over the years, DJsky has been working assiduously to put Ghana on the world map as he promotes the tourism sector with his creative works.

In the video, DjSky can be seen grooving to the beat of his own amapiano & afro-house production, surrounded by the lush greenery of the forest.

His energy and passion for the music are contagious, and it’s clear he is completely in the moment.

The response to the video has been overwhelmingly positive, with fans and fellow musicians praising DjSky for his talent and creativity. Many have commented on the unique setting of the video, with some calling it a refreshing change from the typical club and studio settings where amapiano is typically performed.

Amapiano is a subgenre of house music that originated in South Africa and has become increasingly popular in recent years. The genre is characterised by its use of piano riffs, deep bass lines, and intricate beats.

The video’s success is a testament to the growing popularity of amapiano and DjSky’s skills as a performer and a producer. It also serves as a reminder of the power of social media to reach a large audience and share music with the world.

DjSky’s recent record-breaking video on Instagram is a testament to the power of music and the importance of creativity and innovation. With over 50 million views, it’s clear that the world is ready for more of what DjSky has to offer, and we can’t wait to see what he comes up with next.