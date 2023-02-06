DJSky marks his birthday in a grand style

DJSky, an internationally recognized multifaceted DJ and producer, celebrated his birthday in grand style over the weekend.

The birthday which was held at Level Bar & lounge at Osu in Accra attracted some friends and families.

The night was filled with fun and excitement as the celebrant seized the opportunity to interact with his cherished friends and families who have been supporting his brand.

Over the years, DJsky has been working around the clock to put Ghana on the world map as he strives to promote the tourism sector with his creative works.

The famous Lebanese Ghanaian-based DJ and producer, over the weekend, stormed social media with the recent amapiano freestyle video he posted on Instagram.

While on vacation in a forest in Ghana, the multi-talented DJ posted an Instagram video of himself performing an amapiano & afro-house freestyle. Within a week, the video had garnered over 50 million views.

In the video, DJSky can be seen grooving to the beat of his own amapiano & afro-house production, surrounded by the lush greenery of the forest. His energy and passion for the music are contagious, and it’s clear he is completely in the moment.

The response to the video has been tremendously positive, with admiration from followers and other musicians for DjSky’s skills and imagination. Many people have praised the video’s unusual setting, calling it a welcome contrast from the usual club and studio settings where amapiano is usually performed.

Amapiano is a subgenre of house music that originated in South Africa and has become increasingly popular in recent years. The genre is characterised by its use of piano riffs, deep bass lines, and intricate beats.

The success of the video demonstrates amapiano’s and DjSky’s growing popularity as performers and producers. It also serves as a reminder of social media’s ability to reach a large audience and share music with the rest of the world.

Source: Isaac Kofi Dzokpo