DKT International Breaks Barriers to Youth Education and Access to Family Planning in 90+ Countries

DKT’s tailored marketing and programmatic outreach gives a key demographic critical information, contraceptive options, and health autonomy

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In light of International Youth Day on August 12th, DKT International, one of the largest providers of sexual and reproductive health products and services in the developing world, shares its recent global initiatives targeting youth to improve overall awareness and usage of family planning. To reduce misinformation, encourage healthy decision-making and reinforce positive attitudes pertaining to family planning, DKT educates health professionals on local reproductive health laws, promotes products with peer-to-peer outreach and media programming, and leverages social media platforms to provide important information and resources.

“Around the world and especially in developing nations, many young people are neither enrolled in educational programs nor attend institutions that provide sexual education. Investing in marketing and programming that attracts young adults is vital as it gives them the opportunity to define their reproductive futures,” says Chris Purdy, CEO of DKT International.

“In DKT’s social marketing campaigns aimed at youth, we utilize specific messaging to ensure youth feel seen, heard, and supported in their sexual and reproductive lives. Transparency surrounding the discussion of condoms, birth control, STI testing, HIV, pregnancy, and more is key.”

Outreach, education, and youth-centered programming in the 90 countries DKT serves is exemplified in the handful of recent examples below:

“By reaching youth with messaging they can relate to and contraceptive options that best fit their various lifestyles, we are able to integrate sexual and reproductive health best practices into this important demographic’s lives,” adds Purdy. “Moreover, information and contraceptive products give youth the ability to control if and when they want to have children – a truly life-changing and empowering decision.”

Since 1989, DKT International’s core mission has been to provide safe and affordable options for family planning and HIV prevention through social marketing in underserved countries throughout Latin America, Africa, and Asia.

