DKT International Publishes 2020 Contraceptive Social Marketing Statistics

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DKT International, one of the largest providers of sexual and reproductive health products and services in the developing world, is proud to announce the release of the 2020 Contraceptive Social Marketing Statistics report. According to the report, 112 programs produced 81.6 million Couple Years of Protection* (CYPs) in 68 countries in 2020.

“Despite the Covid-19 pandemic creating unprecedented obstacles to family planning products and information, social marketing programs went the extra mile – often literally – to ensure that essential sexual and reproductive health care, products, and services continued to be available to the people who needed them,” says Chris Purdy, CEO of DKT International. “While we harbor a broad vision for the future, promoting sexual and reproductive health, utilizing social marketing, requires a focus on the day-to-day business of ensuring that new products are available, information is clear and easy to access, and that lives are changed.”

Further sales highlights from the 2020 Contraceptive Social Marketing Statistics Report include:

1,472,934,069 condoms sold

5,089,356 IUDs sold

24,307,862 units of emergency contraception sold

28,739,652 injectables sold

7,224,423 medical abortion combipacks sold

196,327,386 cycles of oral contraceptive pills

Since 1991, DKT International has published the report that highlights 112 contraceptive social marketing programs, all of which help provide modern contraception and reduce unmet need for family planning, largely through the private sector. All programs included generated at least 10,000 CYPs.

“Each year we publish this information in the hopes that it will be useful to the sexual and reproductive health community, local and national governments, and other public health partners in understanding the role and utility of social marketing,” says Purdy. “These statistics are significant. Yet, as impressive as they are, it also important to highlight the true purpose of social marketing — its profound and enduring impact on the lives of people who purchase these products and services.”

*How DKT International Calculates CYPs

A CYP, which stands for “Couple Years of Protection,” is a common family planning metric and represents the amount of contraception one couple must use to prevent pregnancy over a 1-year period.

DKT International

Since 1989, DKT International’s core mission has been to provide safe and affordable options for family planning and HIV prevention through social marketing in underserved countries throughout Latin America, Africa, and Asia.

