DM-Salt Drama Mansion encourages savings  through play

DM-Salt Drama Mansion, a drama production house in Tamale, has staged a play to encourage financial savings prior to retirement.

The play, titled: “Romance in a Coffin”, which thrilled the audience at the Tamale Cultural Centre, also sought to motivate members of the public to save towards old age.

Romance in a Coffin is one of the many intriguing productions of the DM-Salt Drama Mansion, staged in December every year.

Mrs. Antoinette Dzorgbenyuie Letsa, Writer and Director of the play, after the show said it was intended to spur members of the public to save financially towards old age and retirement for some level of comfort since cash flow reduced during retirement.

She said saving, as indicated by the play, helped cater for aging related ailments, purchase medications and enabled retirees make social contributions.

She said “I was inspired to write on this theme because I have experienced the lives of some people, who are on retirement now and are struggling to survive. On the other hand, those who made some plans before retirement and old age, live unperturbed”.

Mrs. Letsa mentioned that the play had a sub theme that urged individuals to build spiritual lives daily, adding that spiritual preparedness ensured peaceful rest after death.



She said “From some of our beliefs in Africa, old age gets us closer to death. So, it was a perfect fit for me to blend all the themes.”