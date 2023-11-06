DMB Operations In Ashanti Region Tops Votes For Bawumia

The Ashanti Regional Campaign Operations Team of the Dr. Bawumia Campaign has once again proven its mettle after emerging first in the ranking of figures obtained in last Saturday’s presidential primaries.

The Ashanti DMB Coordinating Team secured a total of 22,205 votes out of 33836, for the Vice President and the ultimate winner to emerge first in the ranking of nominal votes on a regional base.

It was followed by Greater Accra which garnered 19002 votes from total valid votes of 36534 with Eastern Region placing third with 13387 votes from a total of 20305.

The result secured by the Ashanti Region DMB Team has been described as hugely significant considering the interests, investments and the campaign of lies made against Dr. Bawumia by other competing candidates in the region, which is the stronghold of the ruling party.

According to information gathered from some constituency chairmen, the hard work and strategies adopted by the Coordinating Team resulted in the victory secured by the Vice President last Saturday.

According to the Nhyiaeso constituency chairman, this sort of all-inclusive, innovative, smart and sharp-brained campaign has never been experienced in the region since his 26 years of experience as a constituency chairman in the Ashanti Region.

According to Odotobri chairman who is also the Dean of the chairmen, the national campaign of Dr. Bawumia will need a lot of strategic guidance from the Ashanti DMB campaign team model if the NPP were to achieve the unprecedented feat of Breaking The 8.

The Vice President was last Saturday declared the newly elected Presidential Candidate of the ruling New Patriotic Party in what has been described as historic in the annals of the party since its formal establishment in 1992.