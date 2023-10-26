DNA records signs new artiste Younglami

East legon based Ghanaian record label, DNA records, has signed their first artiste, Younglami.

The unveiling of the artiste took place at Mensvic Hotel, Wednesday, 25th October, 2023. It was attended by industry players and friends of the artiste, including: Alexander Bonah, a music producer, Janet Lamptey, personal assistant to the CEO of the label, CEO of the label, Derrick Appiah, Andy Krispy, among others.

During the short signing session, the CEO of DNA records said their main aim is to sign and promote young, promising, and talented up and coming artistes.

He described his new signee as a versatile musician who does all genres of music — but more focused on hip pop.

He assured Ghanaians of good music from the soul of Younglami.

After the signing, they released a new single titled ‘Street battle’ and urged fans to go on all social media platforms to listen to it.