Internal wrangling is a common occurrence in any organization, be it a company or a political party. However, when it comes to elections, this internal discord can have severe consequences on the outcome. The stakes are high, and unity is essential to achieve victory. In this piece, I am voicing out how internal wrangling can cause an election loss, but with unison, victory can be achieved.

The first and most obvious effect of internal wrangling is that it divides the party. When members of a political party have different opinions and goals, it creates a rift that can be difficult to heal. This division can lead to infighting and inaction, which can weaken the party’s ability to campaign effectively. When a party is divided, it sends a message to the voters that it is not cohesive and cannot be trusted to lead the country. This can cause a loss in the elections.

Internal wrangling can also lead to a lack of consensus on policies and candidates. If party members cannot agree on a common agenda or a candidate, it becomes challenging to convey a clear message to the voters. This lack of clarity can lead to confusion and mistrust among voters, which can result in a loss at the polls.

Moreover, internal wrangling can also lead to the loss of key party members. If a prominent member of the party feels disenchanted and leaves, it can have a domino effect on other members, leading to a mass exodus. This can weaken the party’s structure and make it difficult to put up a robust campaign. The loss of key members can also lead to a loss of expertise, which can further damage the party’s ability to win the elections.

However, despite the challenges posed by internal wrangling, victory can still be achieved through unison. Party members need to put aside their differences and work towards a common goal. This means putting the party’s interest above personal interests and egos. By doing so, party members can show unity and present a strong front to the voters.

Unison also means having a clear message and agenda. When party members agree on policies and a candidate, it becomes easier to convey a clear message to the voters. This clarity can lead to voter confidence, which can translate into votes.

Moreover, unison also means creating a robust campaign strategy. By having a coordinated and well-executed campaign, a party can overcome internal discord and present a united front. This can help in convincing undecided voters and rallying the party’s supporters to come out and vote.

In conclusion, internal wrangling can cause a loss in the elections, but with unison, victory can be achieved. Party members need to put aside their differences and work towards a common goal. By doing so, they can present a united front, create a clear message and agenda, and execute a well-coordinated campaign. With these elements in place, a political party can overcome internal discord and win the elections.