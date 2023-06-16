Do away with the “Get-Rich-Quick” mentality

The Very Reverend Isaac Justice Arhin-Yorke, the Bishop’s Deputy of Wa-Bolgatanga Mission Diocese of the Methodist Church Ghana, has advised the young generation against the “Get-Rich-Quick” mentality by resorting to dubious means of amassing wealth.

He said some people were eager to get rich overnight which led them to indulge in fraudulent acts such as corruption, money rituals and internet fraud without recourse to their religious and social values and the consequence of their actions on their lives and society.

Very Rev. Arhin-Yorke gave the advice at Navrongo during the opening of the 2023 Biennial Conference of the Ghana Methodist Students’ Union (GHAMSU) of the Tamale Diocese on the theme: “Living the Transformed Life in Jesus Christ, the Ambassador as Agent of Transformation”.

The Conference, which was to take stock of the activities of the union, was also used to induct into office, elected executives of the union for the 2023/2024 spiritual year.

“Don’t succumb to the temptation to exploit and inflict pain on others. Our revered Father John Wesley counsels that we should gain all we can, from honest labour, without taking undue advantage of others.

Get-rich-quick attitudes such as sakawa, internet fraud and what have you are no-go areas for the Christian ambassador”, he said.

The Very Rev. Arhin-Yorke also admonished the youth to allow their Christian values, virtues and character to superintend over their action and activities if they opt to get involved in party politics.

He said Christians needed to participate in party politics because nation-building was a responsibility of all, not a select few but that the concern was how the Christian would conduct himself or herself in the political sphere.

“No student should go about doing unhealthy politicking. No ambassador should go about collecting monies to decide who to vote for in an election. Collection of monies from political cronies, for votes, amounts to the selling of conscience”, he explained.

The Bishop’s Deputy also encouraged the students to take their studies seriously and not to be influenced by peers to engage in negative practices that could ruin their lives or academic endeavours.

He entreated the students, referred to as Ambassadors for Christ, to live Christ-like lives to serve as examples for others to follow.

The newly inducted executives were: Mr Frank Kyere, Chairman; Mr David Yaw Aleba, Vice Chairman; Ms Sabina Araba Annan, Secretary; Ms Jennifer Asantewaa, Assistant Secretary and Mr Bright Nii Commey, Treasurer;

The rest were: Mr Emmanuel Kwame Nkrumah, Organiser; Mr Mathias Dery, Prayer Secretary, Ms Linda Aterek Asoallah, Special Duties Coordinator and Mr Raphael Mensah Pearson, Co-opted Member.

He urged the new leaders of the union to use their time, talents and treasure to serve those they had chosen to lead.

They were also urged to employ their God-given skills, and natural abilities in their work for dynamism and innovation to prevail in the union during their tenure of office.