Imaam Alhassan Seeta, an Islamic tutor at Ansaarul Islam mosque has urged all Muslims to adopt the act of doing good for the sake of Allah.

He added that Allah blesses those who do good for His sake with thorough goodness that would grant them “Jannatul Firdaus” (paradise).

He said this during the Friday Jummah prayers on the theme: Jihad (the act of giving for the sake of Allah) at the Adjei- Kojo Suncity mosque.

Jihad is the act of doing good for the sake of Allah. He explained.

He said one must give Jihad anywhere and anytime and must make sure whoever receives is vulnerable or less privileged.

He encouraged Muslims to be able to overcome forces that tempt them whenever they want to give to help the vulnerable.

“Believers of Allah are those who give out to the poor for the sake of Allah without the intention of receiving a reward in return from them.

He said praying on time whenever Salat (prayers) is called is one of the best acts regarded in Islam and therefore urged all Muslims to be consistent.

He added that anyone who dies during the act of praying would be pleased by Allah in the hereafter.