Do More Advocacy On Women-related Issues – Journalists Urged

Ms Esther Tawiah, the Executive Director, Gender Centre for Empowering Development, has urged journalists to undertake more advocacy on women-related issues to cause a change.

She said journalists must use the 2022 International Women’s Day commemoration to set the pace with in-depth write-ups on topical women issues to fuel the conversation that would bring the needed change.

Ms Tawiah stated at the Ghana News Agency Dialogue to kick start activities to mark International Women’s Day.

As part of the global celebration of the 2022 International Women’s Day slated for March 8, the Ghana News Agency has rolled out a series of activities to engage prominent gender advocates and women from all spheres to address gender issues.

Speaking on the global theme: “Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow,” Ms Tawiah urged the media to fuel the discussion towards women’s empowerment.

She said the media must understand the women’s agenda, critically write pieces that would ginger women and society to work together towards fighting stereotypes.

Ms Tawiah urged the media to engage women on the national budget, on agricultural issues, educational issues, the economy, the market, and about the post-COVID-19 era.

She said, “if the theme for international women’s day 2022 would be achieved which is gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow, the media must tell the story of the plight of women.”

Mr Francis Ameyibor, GNA Tema Regional Manager, urged the media to reinvigorate the advocacy for a world free of bias, stereotypes and discrimination.

He urged journalists to understand the women’s agenda to enable them to provide effective coverage of gender-sensitive, disparities and inequalities stories.