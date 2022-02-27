Dr Bob Alfa, Director of Planning, Water Resources Commission (WRC), has called for the district assemblies in the Upper East Region to do more to protect water catchment areas.

They needed to start doing the small things that were inexpensive but effective to stop the destruction of these areas through human activities.

Dr Alfa who is the Country Coordinator of Dam Projects of Blue Deal Authority “you do not have to wait for big investments”.

He made the call through the Ghana News Agency in Bolgatanga on the sidelines of a meeting to discuss the Blue Deal project to tackle the pollution Kpasenkpe sub-basin of the White Volta basin.

It brought together civil society organizations, WRC and the?Blue Deal partners.

Dr Alfa said; “though there is an overall plan for the entire white Volta basin, this is specific to the Kpasenkpe sub-basin and that will give us the basis and blueprint to see if it can be replicated in other catchment areas”.

The goal of the Blue Deal is to improve the main water supply for the Kpasenkpe sub-basin.

He said proposals were being developed to address sanitation and pollution issues within the catchment.

He stated that phase one of the project had been a success and he expressed confidence that the implementation of phase two would start from next year and would move at a faster pace.

Providing clean and safe water, he said, was not just about the availability of water but also addressing the poor sanitation situation and pollution in the catchment area.?