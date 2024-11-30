Do Not Acquiesce To Brash Accusations Of Political Players – Ghana Army 

My admonition to the Army, election interference hurts us all. The law enforcement agencies, the Military and other Law Enforcement Leaders must be wary of political thugs and warned not to underrate the incidence of violence.

The needed safety protocols must be placed on higher pedestal and heightened, for nothing must be taken out of chance order or compromised.

The GOC – Central Command must not acquiesce to the misinformation been put out. It is deliberate cynical ploy to hush intended a mundane activities.

The senseless disinformation and misinformation is a violent attack on democracy and to gag the Military.

It will be a mistake to only see it as an act of political rhetoric or political terrorism and simply address questions of physical safety. It reminds me of lack discipline in the political landscape, where unsubstantiated allegations are spewed without recourse to hold accusers accountable for bad conduct. Self-assertiveness in a rude, noisy, or overbearing ways of politics should not be countenance, it undermines security.

These unfounded accusations/tragedy is not disconnected from the steady acidic drip, that daily corrode and wash away democracy through insult, hate information and threats, lying, deliberately misleading journalism, lack of accountability and abuse of power.

We can take personal responsibility for the wellness of our democratic culture by better understanding what strengthens and protects it. Cynicism and political apathy won’t help that cause.