Do not compromise on regular medical check-ups

The Ga Presbytery of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana has organised a five-day health screening for all church officials and their spouses to ensure they live in good health.

The exercise, which targets about 500 officials; pastors/the Ministers of the Gospel, Catechist and their spouses, would have their blood pressure, Body Mass Index, vitals and pulse respiration checked.

Laboratory tests was also conducted on diabetes, kidney, liver, cholesterol, typhoid, full blood count, and prostate, among other things, and those that had abnormalities were referred to the hospitals for further examination.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Tema, Mrs Nana Aba Malm, the Administrator and Human Resource Manager of the Presbytery, said as Christians they had the responsibility to ensure that they took good care of the body God created.

She said the exercise had been an annual one, usually organised for all agents during the presbytery conferences, except last year and two years ago due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mrs Malm said the health of the officials was paramount and some of the ministers visited the hospital for their check-ups during the two-year break.

She said the Presbytery was more concerned to ensure that this was done for all the officials.

“I hope that if the opportunity comes, the officials would be able to continue such events in their districts for the congregation and staff of the church,” she said.

She advised that the members should stick to all COVID-19 protocols including regular hand washing, wearing of face masks and keeping the distance “so they can live to see what the Lord has for them in the coming years.”