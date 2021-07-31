Do not defeat the purpose of treated mosquito nets – GHS

Dr Godfred Kwabena Sarpong, the Central Regional Deputy Director for Health has tasked the public to use insecticide-treated nets for the purpose for which it was given especially with the commencement of Point Mass Distribution.

He said it was disheartening to see the long-lasting insecticidal nets (LLINs) being used for fishing, and most times fencing gardens.

Dr Sarpong, at a press conference to brief the media on the rolling out of LLINs distribution in the Region, said the Ghana Health Service (GHS) seeks to protect at least 80 percent of the Ghanaian populace with effective malaria prevention interventions to meet the national strategic plan for 2021 to 2025.

He said the distribution of nets which started from Tuesday, July 27 will end on Monday, August 2 is aimed at registering about 90 per cent of all households in the region and providing one net to be shared by two persons in a household.

He noted that the distribution was being done in all 22 districts and 144 sub-districts in the region with 726,631 registered households and a total of 1685,000 nets to be distributed.

The Region has established 973 distribution points with 2,919 Distribution attendants.

He said the GHS has since 2003 instituted measures to control malaria by promoting ownership and usage of LLINs and though it had achieved a 50 percent drop in malaria cases, it aimed to achieve a greater reduction in cases.

The exercise, he said was being vigorously monitored by sub-district Health Staff, District Technical Officers, Regional and National Technical Officers to make sure that nets were given out accordingly and challenges addressed.

“At each point of distribution, all the safety protocols are being adhered to particularly for physical distancing at least a meter apart for all attendants, hand washing facilities are also made available” he stated.

At the distribution points, the Director said the name of the household head, telephone number, code generated for household, or an Identification card for a registered household was needed to claim LLINs.

He said the proper usage of these nets promised a malaria-free region because the malaria profile of the region was relatively low.

“We give these treated nets out for all especially pregnant women and children scheduled for measles immunization, we must see a change, our only challenge is the proper utilization” he added.

He further urged all to strictly use the LLINs because they were a highly effective means for preventing malaria and reducing associated morbidity and mortality.