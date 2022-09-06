Do not despise prophetic ministry – Christians urged

Pastor Francis Fosu Frimpong, Senior Pastor at the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC), Tamale Technical University Assembly, has admonished Christians not to despise the prophetic ministry of the church.

He said it was the power of God to set believers free from all forms of demonic oppressions.

He added that “Although the scriptures have cautioned us against false prophets, it does not deny the existence of genuine and holy spirit inspired prophets working to draw humanity closer to God through Jesus Christ.”

Pastor Frimpong was addressing members of Prayer Theatre Ministry at a three-day event held in Tamale, dubbed: “Days of the Seers”.

He indicated “Do not judge the genuineness of a prophet by your carnal mind, but rather through the interpretations of the holy spirit.”

He argued”The manifestation of prophecies is solely the work of God and not the prophets. Christians should not abuse prophets when certain prophecies are not fulfilled.”

He expressed the need for Christians to develop solid relationship with God to avoid the incidences of false prophets taking advantage of their lives.

Pastor Frimpong called on prophets not to abuse the prophetic ministry by channelling out prophecies that were inconsistent with the word of God.