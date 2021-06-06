Mr Razak Kojo Opoku, a member of the New Patriotic Party ( (NPP) said no appointee under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government deserves credit for any policy implementations as they serve under the pleasure of the President.

He said since President Akufo-Addo took responsibility of his government’s poor performance of appointees, he was equally entitled to have the credit for all policy implementations.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Sunday, Mr Opoku said, he was disappointed to hear that some appointees of President Akufo-Addo were taking credit for some policies implemented by government.

He said it was unfair for some appointees to arrogate certain policies to themselves, just because they are part of the implementing parties and urged them to move away from self-glorification to collective responsibility.

“I have a serious problem when some appointees behave as if they are proponents of the excellent policies implemented by President Akufo-Addo’s government in their respective portfolios”.

He said all policies implemented under President Akufo-Addo were owned by him and not the NPP.

“Appointees should stop self-glorification, and focus on their jobs to produce results for the development and betterment of the country”.