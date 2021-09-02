Do not fight because of Politics

Mrs. Rejoice Dorcoo, a renowned businesswoman in the Greater Accra Region has advised faithful of the two major political parties- New Patriotic Party and National Democratic Congress to avoid using acidic language against themselves,, as even their leaders were not enemies.

“She said President Nana Akufo-Addo and former President Mahama are not enemies, they only belong to different political ideologies and there is no cause for you to be on each other’s throats.”

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency, she expressed unhappiness that even though the leaders of the two main political parties in Ghana were friendly, their followers fought unnecessarily.

“President Akufo-Addo and former President John Mahama are not enemies and I don’t believe they will ever be enemies. From their days in Parliament till now, they have remained friends and it is a well-known fact”.

She advised the youth to therefore learn from their leaders and emulate them adding that it was pointless to be fighting among themselves at the neglect of growth and development.

The Businesswoman said Ghana’s democratic credentials had soared high to the admiration of other African countries, and it was therefore, unfortunate that a few Ghanaians were trying to derail the country’s democratic march.

“Let us always remember that we are all Ghanaians with a common destiny.”