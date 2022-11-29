Do not leave leadership to chance – Dr Perbi

Dr Yaw Perbi, the Global Chief Executive Officer of HuD Group and a Coach, says leadership is so important that everything rises and falls on it.

He said that was why “we should not leave leadership to chance and hope that it will fix itself naturally.”

Dr Perbi speaking ahead of the DeepLEAD Growth Series on December 3 and December 9, 2022, respectively, he said to see the “change” “we want, we must teach leadership at every level.”

The Series is a master level training that will teach and give participants revolutionary leadership ideas to cause profound, authentic transformation of self, systems and society that lasts.

He said DeepLeader is ethically responsible, compassionately, serves and authentically influences people towards a shared, noble purpose.

Dr Perbi said, “we are in a complex, uncertain times and for all the things that we do to adapt and adjust, we need to relook at our leadership, starting first with ourselves, the person as a leader.”

He said the Series would focus on the person of a leader and would establish an indisputable link between the person of the leader and success of leadership

Dr Perbi told the Ghana News Agency that the training was to provide a panoramic view of leadership from way up in perspective and way back in history before diving into the nitty-gritties.

He said it was also to examine umpteen leadership concepts and definitions and conclusively define leadership in general and deep leadership, in a comprehensive, practical and unforgettable manner.

It will examine and imbibe the attributes and attitudes, postures and practices of highly effective and authentic leaders.

He said because the world currently was volatile, uncertain, complex and ambiguous, if everything rises and falls on leadership then “we surely need leaders who are deep to discern, tethered (secured) to timeless truths and powerful in a punch.”

The Coach urged stakeholders to participate in the Series and transform themselves into an authentic leader that others would want to follow.

The event is open to C-suite executives, entrepreneurs, established leaders, emerging leaders, coaches, consultants, speakers, everyone and anyone who hungers and thirsts for a new Africa with the right leaders.