Do not reduce Christmas to worldly vices

Churches in Cape Coast were filled to capacity as members joined Christians across the World to commemorate the birth of Jesus on Christmas Day.

At St Francis De Sales Catholic Cathedral in Cape Coast, Very Rev Francis Ntsiful, Assistant Administrator of the Church, implored citizens to desist from reducing Christmas celebrations to alcoholism and related worldly vices.

He observed with worry the spirituality attached to Christmas was waning as many Christians had misconstrued the significance of Christmas, destroying the beauty and spiritual aspect of the annual sacred festival.

Father Ntsiful was delivering the homily during the church’s second mass on Christmas day.

He explained that he did not condemn enjoyment during Christmas but citizens must be moderate in their celebrations in ways that glorified God.

“Christmas is meant for joy but human as we are, we turn 85 percent of the joy to the world. If you are rejoicing, do it in the Lord, not with alcohol; that is not the meaning of Christmas,” he stressed.

“It is not bad to enjoy because you need to, but let us begin with Jesus and end with Jesus. As Christians, you cannot do anything anyhow,” he stressed.

He urged citizens to love one another while they appreciated God in all situations they found themselves.

“God has saved us from the power of darkness into the light. What else do we seek from God? .

“If you make the least effort to know God, He will never push you aside. He sees everything we do and his mercies and love abound for us,” he said.

For his part, Very Rev Felix Akwagyan, the Administrator of the Church, delivering the homily at the first mass earlier in the day, urged Christians to be guided by the love of Jesus Christ and share with the needy.

“Jesus came because we were in need of salvation and so as we enjoy what God has given us, let us turn to the widows, orphans and the rejected in our societies and share our love with them,” he said.

At the Wesley Cathedral Cape Coast, Reverend Samuel Kwaku Bassaw, the Superintendent Minister, charged Christians to sidestep all social misdeeds that impaired the image of the Christian fraternity.

He said Christians must desist from social misbehaviours that did not glorify the name of Jesus Christ before, during and after Christmas.

“The phenomenon of unrestrained fornication, adultery and excessive drinking which have become synonymous with Christmas festivities have to be avoided to prevent the spiritual, economic, and health ramifications thereof,” Rev Bassaw advised.

Rev Bassaw told Christians not to find solace in drinking and fornication but find eternal peace in Christ, saying” Christ is an embodiment of lasting peace, harmony, and tranquillity.”

“Many people are not interested in the values of Christianity; all they wanted is to be referred to as Christians, but true repentance should reflect the Christian traits in their lifestyles.”

Towards maintaining national peace and cohesion in the years ahead, Rev Bassaw asked Christians to be peace-loving by tolerating each other’s views for mutual coexistence.

He observed that misunderstandings and conflicts were part of the daily life of every individual but that the torture and the suffering of Jesus Christ should remind Ghanaians to tolerate one another for peace to reign.

“Christians needed to devote much of their time to serve God and share with the needy in society ”, Rev Bassaw added, saying humanity should learn to forgive one another to avoid the numerous conflicts both at home and at workplaces

“Forgiveness is a virtue every Christian must possess,” he indicated.

Touching on the global economic dynamics, Rev Bassaw urged Ghanaians to pray for the nation and work hard to improve their livelihoods and not to rely on man, but on the almighty God through Jesus Christ for provision and blessings.

Accordingly, he charged all Christians to avoid unholy acts of stealing, backstabbing, lies, fraud, and cheating, among others.