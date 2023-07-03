Do regular medical checkups, Doctor advises Ghanaians  

Dr Catherine Amofa, a General Practitioner at the St. Michael’s Specialist Hospital, Abeka Lapaz in Accra, has advised Ghanaians to visit the hospital for regular checkups.

She said conditions like hypertension and diabetes were silent killers with multiple complications, including organ failure.

Dr Amofa gave the advice on the sidelines of a health screening organised by the St Michael’s Specialist Hospital to raise awareness on Hypertension, Hepatitis B and Diabetes.

The General Practitioner explained that hypertension could attack the brain, leading to a stroke, the heart, resulting in heart failure and the kidneys, to cause kidney failure.

“It can even give you neuropathic diseases that involve the nerves and blood vessels. It can also go as far as destroying your eyesight,” she added.

Dr Amofah said Hypertension was quite prevalent among blacks, especially Africans, however, it was established that sedentary lifestyle, improper diets and inadequate rest were major causes.

She encouraged the citizenry to watch their diet, exercise regularly, rest adequately and drink water properly.

“The Ghanaian diet lately is made in such a way that if you do not take care, you will hardly get a balanced meal. The fats, oils, and salt contents in most of our staple foods are quite high.

“You do not have to join a gym to exercise. Just a little bit of cardio a few minutes a day, makes quite a difference,” the General Practitioner stated.

She said about fifty per cent of screened patients had hypertension whilst fifteen per cent tested positive for Hepatitis B.

Dr Richard Anongura, a Medical Officer, St Michael’s Specialist Hospital said the screening exercise was to raise awareness on common chronic diseases.

He said Hypertension, Diabetes, Obesity and Hepatitis B were endemic therefore, highlighting and raising awareness on them and providing free screening were critical.

Dr Anongura said already over 200 people had been screened and some were referred for further checks, adding that the Hospital would offer free consultation in July for all Ghanaians at the facility.