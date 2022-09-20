Do well to prioritise reproductive health of adolescents – Activista Ghana to gov’t

Government and other stakeholders have been called upon to prioritise sexual reproductive health needs of young people to enhance their holistic growth and development.

Mr. Issahaku Abdul-Latif, Northern Regional Coordinator of Activista Ghana, a youth empowerment organisation, who made the call, said challenges confronting adolescents around reproductive health were multidimensional requiring the involvement of all stakeholders to address them.

He was speaking at a ceremony in Sakasaka to mark this year’s Health Week celebration organised by the Sakasaka Junior High Schools Cluster, in partnership with Activista Ghana, SWIDA Ghana and Norsac, among other partners in the Sagnarigu Municipality of the Northern Region.

Mr. Abdul-Latif called on the Ministry of Education to introduce sexual and reproductive health education at the basic school level to enable young people properly appreciate the issues of reproductive health.

Mrs. Asedem Vivian, Health Coordinator, Sakasaka Junior High School Block ‘B’, said the event was to promote the health needs of the students to help boost their confidence and enhance their academic performance.

Ms. Khadijah Abdul-Samed, Project Lead, KASA Ending Sexual Violence Project of SWIDA-GH expressed need for government and other non-governmental organisations to continue investing in the reproductive health needs of adolescents to ensure that the incidence of teenage pregnancy, unsafe abortion, and school drop-out was reduced.