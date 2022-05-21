Doctor advises Ghanaians on the consumption of fat and oils

Dr. Enoch Harvoh, the Medical Officer at the Tamale Teaching Hospital, advised Ghanaians to reduce eating food with large amounts of fat and oils to reduce the risks of health complications and challenges.

He said “Oils and fats are very necessary to the body which assist process certain vitamins such as A and D, but too much of it can rapidly go bad”

Dr Harvoh gave the advised in Tamale. He gave an education that unhealthy fats mostly lead to health complications such as obesity, heart attacks, stroke etc.

According to him, too much fat especially that come from animal products actually raise the level of low- density lipoproteins which mostly cause these unhealthy fats which leads to health complications and diseases.

He added that it is important for Ghanaians to eat unsaturated fats that come in two types such as Monounsaturated fats which are found in avocados, canola oil, nuts, olive oil and peanut oil which can help to lower the cholesterol levels in the body.

Dr Harvoh advised citizens to eat less fatty foods but consume more vegetables, fruits, whole grains, legumes, nuts, plant-based proteins, lean animal proteins and fish to stay healthy and prevent disease.