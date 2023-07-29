Doctor appeals to WHO to upgrade Dambai Health Centre

Dr Mavis Marfo, the Medical Doctor of Dambai Health Centre has appealed to the World Health Organization (WHO) to consider upgrading the facility to a Polyclinic status.

The Dambai Health Centre is situated at the heart of the Oti Regional capital, Dambai which is the only government facility serving about 207 Communities, with the major towns being KpareKpare, Dormabin, Tokuroano,Adonkwanta, Katanga and Asukawkaw.

She stated that the facility in its current state could not admit many patients visiting the facility on daily basis due to the limited space.

She said the Facility provided health care services to over 115,000 population in the Municipality and there was the need to consider upgrading it to a Polyclinic status to save patients the ordeal of having to be referred of minor cases to neighbouring Municipalities and Districts for surgeries.

She said the upgrading of the facility to a polyclinic would enable them to provide critical services such as minor surgeries to serve the many patients in the Krachi East Municipality.

Dr Marfo made the appealed when World Health Organization (WHO) Country Representative to Ghana and his delegation visited the Facility to have firsthand information of health status and challenges in the Municipality.

She added that lack of emergency units, males ward, theater, inadequate equipment to carry out some lab test, denied the Municipality access to quality of care delivered to their cherished clients and urged WHO for assistance.

Dr Osei Kuffour Affreh, the Oti Regional Director of Health Service applauded WHO for their continuous support towards Oti Region since its establishment especially during COVID-19 pandemic.

Apart from coronavirus, the WHO have been supportive to the region in terms of polio, measles, mobile clinics bolster health surveillance, response assessment preparedness from regional health Directorates by distributing many vaccines and making a difference in health in the Oti Region.

Mr. Kasolo addressing the health officials from Dambai Health Centre said, since the WHO works worldwide to promote health, keep the world safe, and serve the vulnerable, they would ensure that people in the catchment had universal health coverage to protect thousands more people from health emergency and provide the people with better health and well-being.