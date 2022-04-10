Doctorate in Artificial Intelligence introduced in Kumasi Technical University

The Kumasi Technical University (KTU) has announced plans of introducing three new Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) programmmes very soon.

The programmes are Artificial Intelligence, Architectural Engineering and Chemical Engineering.

Professor Nana Osei-Wusu Achaw, the Vice Chancellor of KTU, said with these new developments, the University was firmly on track to become a credible global player in the delivery of academic programmes.

He added that the school had radically designed the curriculum, placing more emphasis on acquisition of practical skills, entrepreneurship, industrial training and acquisition of soft skills to meet global and industry demands.

Speaking at the 17th Congregation ceremony of KTU in Kumasi, the Vice Chancellor noted that the school, in keeping with its vision of becoming a world class technical university had redoubled efforts at reaching out to academic institutions across the globe.

The KTU had established 26 international collaborations with institutions in areas of joint research, students and staff exchange and running of degree programmes.

A total of 2,793 students who completed in the 2020/2021 academic year were awarded with certificates.

The programme categories were Master of Technology, Bachelor of Technology, Higher National Diploma, Professional Diploma, Ordinary Diploma and the Council for Technical Education and Vocational Training (CTVET) Diploma.

The VC touching on students offering TVET programmes noted that 47 per cent of the students’ population of 12,000 were in this category.

This, he said, was evident that the school was inching towards the 60 per cent threshold that was mandated to enroll into their programmes.

Prof. Osei-Wusu Achaw counseled the graduating students to make use of the training acquired from the school to be able to fit into the society.

Prof. Ben Baffoe Bonnie, Chairman of the University Council, indicated that the University was not relenting in efforts to fully deploy the various ICT strategies in teaching and learning to admit as many students as they could.

He indicated that the school through its strategic ways had maintained first position among technical universities in Ghana and 8th among the numerous universities in the country.

Madam Gifty Twum Ampofo, a Deputy Minister of Education in-Charge of TVET, reiterated government’s quest to make TVET more attractive by retooling institutions with the needed equipment for training of young Ghanaians.

This, she believed, would engender skilled technicians and technologists for national development and encouraged all Ghanaians to have a different view of the TVET system.