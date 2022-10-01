Documents, equipment of alleged tax defaulters seized

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) on Friday seized documents and equipment from alleged tax defaultets for failing to issue Value Added Tax (VAT) invoices.

The Authority urged all taxpayers, who are into commercial businesses, and had registered with the Authority should issue VAT invoices.

When the Authority embarked on a mystery visit to three Auto mechanic shops, around the Adenta and Madina enclave, noted that all three shops had registered with the Authority but were not issuing the VAT invoices.

The GRA officials, therefore, collected some documents and system units of these three businesses, since they contain information relating to the business to allow for a thorough search on their operations.

Speaking with the Ghana News Agency, Mr Nathaniel Tetteh, Chief Revenue Officer of the Debt Management Compliance and Enforcement Unit, GRA, said the documents collected would be assessed to know the services they rendered and the amount they were to pay back to State

He said all businesses were supposed to register with the Authority to charge VAT on the services they render to their customers and equally give same to the Authority.

Mr Tetteh said Items gathered were being signed with contact address by business owners to ensure concern and legality.

Accumulated equipment will be sent to the Authority’s Office for assessment, while business oowners had been invited to assist retrieve the information needed.

“It is a civil responsibility and duty that once you are offering a service you should charge the VAT and pay same to the Authority,” he said, adding that ignorance of the law should not be an excuse to business owners.

He said the Electronic-VAT (e-VAT), which would commence on October 1, 2022 would help the GRA regulate and check businesses across the country.

The operations are part of an ongoing nationwide VAT Invigilation exercise by the GRA to retrieve some taxes due the State.