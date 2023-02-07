Dodo-Amanfrom D/A Islamic JHS in poor state; calls for support

Dodo-Amanfrom D/A Islamic Junior High School (JHS) in the Kadjebi District of the Oti Region, is in dire need of a modern classroom block to facilitate quality teaching and learning.

The school authorities therefore have appealed to philanthropists, benevolent organisations, Member of Parliament for Akan Constituency, Mr Yao Gomado and the Kadjebi District Assembly for decent structure.

The dilapidated ‘mad house’ structure housing 94 students has been in existence for the past 70 years and had developed cracks all over posing danger to the students and the eight-teaching staff.

Mr Fuseini Rakibu, a Mathematics Teacher of the school described the situation as sorrowful, worrisome and unacceptable to have such a structure in this 21st century.

Engaging with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) during a visit to the school, Mr Rakibu told GNA that even though they were teaching from the decrepit structure, the 27 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates they presented in 2021, the best candidate had an aggregate 22 and worst had 38.

He said Ghana’s quest to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Four of ensuring “inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all” would not succeed if we are still having such structures in even semi urban communities.

Mr Rakibu therefore, renewed his appealed to non-governmental organisations (NGOs), Kadjebi District Assembly and the Member of Parliament (MP) for Akan Constituency to help fixed the infrastructure deficit of the school for decent and conducive learning and teaching environment.

An official of the Kadjebi District Assembly, who wanted to remain anonymous, told GNA that although they are of the problem, they have no plan in fixing it now as there is no money.