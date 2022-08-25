DoG/Central Region schools men and boys on SGBV

The Central Regional Office of the Department of Gender has trained more than 150 men and boys on Sexual and Gender Based Violence(SGBV).

The move was to inform them the consequences of the involving in acts and to help reduce the rate of teenage pregnancies in the Region.

Mrs Richlove Amamoo, the Central Regional Director of Gender said there was the end to engage the men and boys thus they were perpetrators of teenage pregnancy in the communities.

She said the Department was working on a five year plan to ensure young girls complete school and attain their full potential without involving in early sex resulting to unwanted pregnancy.

The plan she said was tailored to reduce risks and vulnerabilities facing adolescent girls in the country.

“We sensitise adolescents, parents, community leaders and other stakeholders to issues facing adolescents through mentorship and education and entertainment clinical services,” she said

The Director told the men and boys some punishments of impregnating young girls below 18 and called on them to desist from such unlawful acts

She noted that parents and community leaders shield perpetrators of these acts and caution them to desist for face the law

Mrs Amamoo advised them to shun the act of protecting sexual and gender-based violence perpetrators.

“When the perpetrators get involved in any sort of sexual and gender-based violence, do not shield them. Let the law take its course. It is important that we use the laws to protect our girls,” they said.

Additionally,she called on parent to be responsible to ensure young girls were protected and supported to enable bridge the gender gab.

She said the Department had identified lack of information about sexual and reproductive health rights, poverty and pressure to marry to be among major factors of teenage pregnancy in the districts in the Region.

“Therefore, there is the need for girls to be empowered more through education, vocational skills training and talent exploration and development. We want the girls to have a life-long opportunity like the boys,” she stated.

Mrs Amamoo pledged the relentless efforts of DoG to empower adolescent girls and encouraged them to critically play their required roles for success to be achieved for the betterment of all.

“Let everybody put their hands on deck. Play your role critically to support the fight for it will go a long way to help the girls in the community,” she added