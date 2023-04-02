Dogboe And Ramirez Make Weights For WBO Featherweight Title Tonight

Ghana’s Isaac Royal Storm Dogboe comes in at 124.6 lbs, whilst Robeisy Ramirez made 125.6 as both boxers weighed and faced-off to set the stage for their WBO featherweight world title fight Saturday night at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The former WBO Super Batamweight Champion has official record of 26 fights,2 loses,24 wins with 15 knockouts is looking forward of becoming a two time world champion against the Cuban opponent, Robeisy Ramiirez also with an official record of 12 fights,1 loss,11 wins with 7 by way of knockouts.

Ghana and Africa is with Isaac Dogboe, physical and spiritually. Going for second world title. Its “Neho” all the way.