Dogboe apologises to fans, promises to be back better

By
Sammy Heywood Okine
-
0
Robeisy Ramirez
Robeisy Ramirez

Isaac Dogboe has apologized to his fans and Ghanaians after losing the WBO featherweight title bout to the two times Olympic Champion, Robeisy Ramirez of Cuba.

Dogboe thanked God Almighty for the opportunity, showed gratitude to his corner and apologized to Coach Barry Hunter as well as congratulated winner, Ramirez.

The judges were unanimous in scoring the decision win for Ramirez over Isaac Dogboe – 117-110, 118-109, 119-108.

“We didn’t get the decision today, but we will be definitely be back”

“I guess I was the aggressor but maybe, I didn’t push hard enough as my fans expected me to push, but we shall be back” he expressed.

The WBO featherweight world title fight took place on Saturday night at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Send your news stories to newsghana101@gmail.com Follow News Ghana on Google News

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here