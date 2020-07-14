Former WBO World Super Bantamweight Champion Isaac “Royal Storm” Dogboe returns to the ring to face Chris Avalos on Tuesday, July 21, on ESPN live from Las Vegas.

It is aTop Rank Boxing’s ‘Bubble’ at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas in the USA. Christopher Matthew “Chris” Avalos is a Mexican American professional boxer who competes at featherweight and super bantamweight, as well as bantamweight where he is the current WBO NABO Bantamweight Champion. He has a record of 27-7. Dogboe is 20-2. More details to coming up.

