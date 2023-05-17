Dogboe still hopeful and focused on boxing

Former WBO Bantamweight Champion, Isaac Dogboe aka ‘The Royal Storm’ on Wednesday had an interaction with the media at the African Regency Hotel in Accra before flying to his base in the USA.

According to him, there is still hope and he is very focused on his next step.

“Am not near retirement” he said Isaac despite series of defeats in recent times.

“Am young and moving on. Am lucky to have the opportunity to fight at the top level.

“It is important we get to the right fights at the right time. We need to strategise” he expressed.

Relations With Top Rank

On his relations with Top Rank Promotions, Isaac Dogboe (24 – 3-17Kos) said they played a huge role to put him on top of the world.

“Top Rank was very good to me for 5 years, a deal which ended September, last year. Now am a free agent.. Top Rank has been great.. Forever I will be grateful to them.

“In my own time I will make a decision. I have to be focused on my future, boxing is exciting. It takes you round the world. I will get back to the ring very soon. Me and my team are planning for the future, you will hear something big soon.

Nana Ama Akyere, PRO of Team Dogboe said there are more things to happen in the future for Dogboe. She thanked the people of Ghana and the media for all the support offered to Team Dogboe in the last bout against Robeisy Ramirez of Cuba in California, USA for the vacant WBO Featherweight title.

Present at the Press Conference was the President of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA), Mr. Abraham Neequaye who commended Dogboe for his courage and proving that he is a great warrior from Ghana, Treasurer Lord Acquaye and Nathaniel Attoh of JoySports fame who was in the USA to watch the Royal Storm’s last bout.