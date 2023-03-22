Dogboe sure to beat Ramirez to become two times world champion

The big featherweight showdown for a world featherweight title between Cuban Robeisy Ramirez and Ghana’s Isaac ‘Royal Storm’ Dogboe in a Top Rank Boxing main event on April 1 is going to be intriguing and a must watch bout.

“Two-time Cuban Olympic gold medalist Robeisy Ramirez (11-1, 7 KOs), a 29-year-old southpaw, against former junior featherweight titlist Isaac Dogboe (24-2, 15 KOs), 28, of Ghana also an Olympian, in 12-round featherweight fight will headline the April 1 edition of Top Rank Boxing on ESPN+, according to Fight Freaks Unite.

The bout will be for the vacant WBO vacant full title vacated by Mexican Emanuel Navarrete who is now the WBO junior lightweight champion.

Navarrete burst on the world title stage by upsetting Dogboe in a one-sided decision win in New York in December 2018 to capture the WBO jr. featherweight crown. He hammered Dogboe in the immediate rematch with a fight that shouldn’t have been allowed to see the 12 round before it was stopped in May of 2019.

Dogboe who has more professional fights says Ramirez has not fought anyone like him, and he will meet his meter on April 1.

Dogboe knows the whole Ghana and Africa is behind him so he is going into the fight well prepared and focused.

His management, supported by Niche Cocoa is also putting in everything to ensure victory comes to the man popularly known as ‘Neho’.

According the Nana Ama Akyere, PRO of the Team, Dogboe is in the best shape and his trainers are also working hard to ensure victory.

“We are set and ready” she expressed.

The Ghana Boxing Supporters Union (GHABSU) have sent goodwill and good luck messages, likewise the Boxing Writers Association of Ghana (BWAG) led by Yours Truly and the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) which has Veteran and experienced sports writer Mr. Kwabena Yeboah as President .

The Ghana Boxing Authority led by Mr. Abraham Kotei Neequaye is optimistic that Dogboe will be a two time world champion.

The fight will take place at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Tulsa, United States. The fight will be shown on Sky Sports Action in the UK, and ESPN+ in the United States.