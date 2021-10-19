Dogboe to make ring return against Diaz on November 20

Ghanaian boxer Isaac “Royal Storm” Dogboe (22-2, 15KOs) will face Christopher “Pitufo” Diaz (26-3, 16 KOs) at the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, United States of America (USA) on November 20, 2021

The bout is an undercard of the main card bout where Terence Crawford defends his World Boxing Organisation (WBO) Welterweight title against Shawn Porter.

Dogboe, whose last bout was against Adam Lopez, would make his return to the ring in more than two years against the 26-year-old Puerto Rican boxer.

The Ghanaian boxer was splendid his last outing having recorded a majority decision win against Adam Lopez in June, 2019.

Diaz, on the other hand, lost to WBO Featherweight Champion Emanuel Naverrete in April 2021 likewise Dogboe has suffered defeat twice against the ruthless Mexican boxer having lost his Super Bantamweight title in the process.

Dogboe would be looking to get his title ambitions back on track with a win while Diaz will be looking to get another shot at the title with a win.