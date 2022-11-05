‘Doggy style’ Linked to Penis Fracture

I know this article will raise many eye browns but it it important to men’s health. It has been found that a penis fracture can occur when there is trauma to an erect penis. Few studies have reported this issue and linked it to doggy style.

A penis fracture differs from other fractures in the body because the penis has no bones. During an erection, the penis is engorged with blood that fills two cylinders (corpora cavernosa). If an engorged penis is bent suddenly or forcefully, the trauma can rupture the outer lining of one of the two cylinders (tunica albuginea). This can result in a penis fracture.

The trauma is most often caused by sexual intercourse, such as when the penis slips out of the vagina and is accidentally thrust against the pelvis. But a penis fracture can also occur due to aggressive masturbation or taqaandan, a cultural practice in which the top of an erect penis is forcefully bent to relax an erection especially in the middle eastern cultures.

A penis fracture often results in a penis that bulges and appears purple, looking somewhat like an eggplant. Signs and symptoms of a penis fracture include:

• Immediate penile pain

• A popping or cracking sound

• Rapid loss of erection

• Swelling in the penile shaft

• Discoloration of the penile shaft due to bleeding underneath the skin

Sometimes the tube that drains urine from the body (urethra) is damaged as well, and blood might be visible at the urinary opening of the penis. A penis fracture requires urgent medical attention. The injury can usually be diagnosed with a physical exam, but additional testing such as an ultrasound may be needed. Prompt surgical repair is typically recommended. The Mayo clinic confirmed that if left untreated, a penis fracture might result in a curved penis or the permanent inability to get or keep an erection firm enough for sex (erectile dysfunction).

The studies

I chanced on this important study on mens health and I have decided to share with you. The study, Barros et al. (2017) evaluate the relationship between the sexual position and severity of penile fracture. The authors studied 90 patients with penile fracture. Also, the mechanism of injury and the sexual position was assessed. They divided their sample by the genesis of the fracture in six groups: (a) masturbation or penile manipulation; (b) ‘man-on-top’ position; (c) ‘doggy style’ position; (d) ‘woman-on-top’ position; (d) blunt trauma; and (e) ‘rolling over’ fracture. The patient’s age ranged from 18 to 66 years (mean 39 years).

They found that the sexual position at the time of injury varied, with 23 cases (25.5%) occurring in the ‘man-on-top’, 37cases (41%) in the ‘doggy style’ and 9 cases (10%) in the ‘woman-on-top’. They did not observe differences between the severity of the Penile fracture between the ‘doggy style’ and ‘man-on-top’ , but the ‘doggy style’ had more severity of penile fracture when compared with ‘woman-on-top’ and penile manipulation. The ‘man-on-top’ and ‘doggy style’ positions showed more associations with bilateral fractures.

A more recent study by the same author(Barros et al. 2020) with the aim to report their experiences over the past 20 years in the diagnosis and surgical treatment of penile fracture (PF) examined medical records from January 1997 and January 2017, in 255 cases and found that Sexual trauma was the main causes of penile fracture. In this case, 110 (43.1%) occurred with the “doggy style” position, 103 (40.3%) with “man on top” position, 31 (12.1%) with the “woman on top” position and 11 (4.3%) in other sexual positions.

Eke, N(2002) also reviewed studies from January 1966 to July 2001 and found a total of

183 publications, 1331 cases were reported between January 1935 and July 2001. Most reports were from the Mediterranean region. The commonest causes were coitus and penile manipulations, especially masturbation.

Why Doggy style

In explaining this position, Kar and Kar(2005) agreed that doggy style is a sex position in which a person bends over, crouches on all fours (usually on hands and knees), or lies on their abdomen, for sexual intercourse, other forms of sexual penetration or other sexual activity. Doggy style is a form of a rear-entry position, others being with the receiving partner lying on the side in the spoons sex position or the reverse cowgirl sex position. Non-penetrative sex in this position may also be regarded as doggy style.

Although it is not the most commonly used sex position, it is regarded as the favoured position by men, while the reverse cowgirl position is favoured by women(“The Missionary Position”. 2005). Alex and Susan(2005) also held the view that Among sex partners, the person in the doggy style position is usually passive, while the other partner is active (although sometimes it can be the other way around if the person in doggy position backs up into their partner behind them). Either partner may be the dominant partner or the submissive partner.

Robert J. Campbell (2009) explained that in ancient Rome, this practice was known as coitus more ferarum, Latin for “sexual intercourse in the manner of wild beasts”. In the The Kama Sutra (1883) the author note that the specific origin of the term doggy style is not known, but is presumably a reference to the initial position assumed by dogs when mating. It is described in the Kama Sutra as the cow position or the congress of a cow, and is listed in The Perfumed Garden.

Faix et al. (2002) notes that during vaginal penetration from behind, the penis may penetrate deeper into the vagina, reaching preferential contact with the posterior wall of the vagina and probably reaching the posterior fornix; while in the missionary position, it is in preferential contact with the anterior wall of the vagina and the tip of the penis can reach the anterior fornix.

In this position, the receiving partner implicitly gives the active partner a carte blanche over their body. Besides other potential sex acts, the active partner may also massage or stimulate the receiving partner’s erogenous zones, such as the genitals, nipples, buttocks, administer a spanking( Rogiere, Jean, 2001)

Take Home

In conclusion few studies have linked doggly style position to penile fracture. There is the need for men to take caution in engaging in this position. Once you notice any issue after engaging in this position contact your Urologist.

NB:

Prof. Nyarkotey has strict sourcing guidelines and relies on peer-reviewed studies, academic research institutions, and medical associations to justify his write-ups. My articles are for educational purposes and do not serve as Medical advice for Treatment. I aim to educate the public about evidence-based scientific Naturopathic Therapies.

By Prof. Raphael Nyarkotey Obu

The writer is a Professor of Naturopathic Healthcare, President, of Nyarkotey College of Holistic Medicine & Technology (NUCHMT)/African Naturopathic Foundation. E-mail: collegeofholisticmedicine@gmail.com. For more information, contact: Stephanie(PRO)on 0244433553

