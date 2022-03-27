Doha Forum: Ukrainian President Says They Are For Peace

President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine, has informed world leaders attending the 20th Doha Forum that his country is for peace.

Speaking via a video link to the Forum, President Zelensky criticized Russia for the ongoing war in his country; declaring that “we are for peace”.

President Zelensky, who urged world leaders to isolate Russia and to boycott its oil and gas, also appealed to petroleum producing countries, such as Qatar to increase their exports, especially natural gas, to help lessen the impact of the war on other countries.

“They can do much to restore justice. The future of Europe depends on your effort. I ask you to increase the output of energy to ensure that everyone in Russia understands that no country can use energy as a weapon and blackmail the world,” he said.

The two-day Forum is being organised by the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the theme “Transforming for a New Era”.

This year’s edition is focusing on four core areas, namely Geopolitical Alliances and International Relations; Financial System and Economic Development; Defense, Cyber, and Food Security; and Climate Change and Sustainability.

The Doha Forum is a global platform for dialogue, bringing together leaders in policy to build innovative and action driven networks.

President Volodymyr Zelensky noted that no country was insured against shocks from disruptions to food supply happening because of Russia’s invasion of his country.

“The world’s markets have not yet overcome the repercussions of the pandemic, which include the price shocks of food. No one is insured against these shocks, and you cannot be insured if there is a physical scarcity of food.”

