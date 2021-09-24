Doide Engmann Founding Member of Women’s World Banking pass on

Madam Comfort Doide Engmann, a Founding Member of Women’s World Banking and the Ghana Social Marketing Foundation is reported dead in Accra.

The 93 years old woman passed on September 20th.

The late Doide Engmann had her secondary education at Wesley Girls’ High School in Cape Coast, and started her teaching career there from (1951-1958).

In a statement to the Ghana News Agency in Tema signed by Mrs Carlien Bou-Chedid, daughter of the lade Doide Engmann, funeral announcement would be announced later.

The late Doide Engmann was the Founder and Proprietress of North Ridge Lyceum (1974 – until her death) and a former Headmistress of Mfantsiman Girls’ Secondary School (1963-1967).

She taught at Wesley Grammar School in Accra from (1961-1962), served as the Assistant Headmistress at Labone Secondary School from (1962-1963), and also as the Assistant Headmaster at Accra High School from (1968-1974).

In her public life, the late Doide Engmann served as a Government Nominee on the National Development Commission of the Third Republic and the National Council on Women and Development in 1974.

She was also a member of the Ghana Education Service Council up to 1982 and served as the Chairperson of the Accra Ridge Church Council from (1989-1993) and a member of the Division of Education of the Methodist Conference.

She was the mother of Mrs Carlien Bou-Chedid, Past President of Ghana Institution of Engineering and the Current President of Federation of African Engineering Organization (FAEO).

She was also mother to Mr Frederick Engmann, Ms Charlotte Engmann, Mr. Ernest Engmann, Mrs. Josephine Carboo and Sylvia Hinson Ekong.