    Entertainment

    Doji Sonx Teams Up with Kuami Eugene for High-Energy “Yenko Nkoaa” Remix

    Ace Ghanaian star Doji Sonx, formerly known as Eduodzi, is back with a refreshing remix of his breakout hit single, “Yenko Nkoaa.”

    This time, he enlists the talents of award-winning artist Kuami Eugene, who not only lends his signature vocals but also takes charge as the producer of the track. Stream on preferred platform HERE!

    With its infectious beat and danceable rhythms, the “Yenko Nkoaa” Remix is already being hailed as the ultimate anthem for the upcoming Christmas season.

    The original version of the song captivated fans across Ghana with its catchy hooks and high-energy vibe. Now, with Kuami Eugene’s Midas touch, this remix elevates the song to a whole new level, promising to dominate airwaves and playlists.

    Speaking about the collaboration, Doji Sonx expressed his excitement:

    “Working with Kuami Eugene on this remix has been a dream come true. He brought a new dimension to the song, and I can’t wait for fans to experience this new vibe.”

    Kuami Eugene also shared his enthusiasm:

    ”‘Yenko Nkoaa’ is a vibe! When Doji Sonx approached me for the remix, I knew I had to bring something special. Producing it was a fun challenge, and I’m confident this track will get everyone dancing this Christmas.”

    The “Yenko Nkoaa” Remix is available now on all major streaming platforms. Fans can expect an exciting music video to follow soon, adding more energy to this festive season hit. Stream on preferred platform HERE!

    Follow Doji Sonx and Kuami Eugene on their social media platforms to stay updated on this release and upcoming projects.

    Listen to Yenko Remix below:

