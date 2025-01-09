Dokyikrom Residents Receive Long-Awaited Compensation From Newmont

This news portal can confirm that a majority of the residents in Dokyikrom, Asutifi North District (AND) in the Ahafo Region, affected by Newmont Ahafo South mining operations, have received their structural compensation from the company.

This development comes after years of negotiations between Newmont and the affected community members, numbering 295. The negotiations also involved the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources (MLNR), and traditional authorities in the district.

According to reports, Newmont commenced payment of the structural compensation to the affected community members on November 15, 2024.

Speaking with DAILY Analyst, Johnson Prempeh Owusu, spokesperson for the affected community members, confirmed that 98% of his members have received their structural compensation from Newmont, assuring that the remaining 2% would be addressed soon.

While acknowledging the relief this has given beneficiaries, he noted that the issue of rent allowances for his members was still pending.

Despite this, he praised Wacam, a Ghana-based NGO, for their invaluable support in advocating human rights and environmental mining concerns.

“Wacam’s training workshops empowered the community by educating them on compensation and resettlement principles, as well as the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006 (Act 703). This knowledge enabled those affected by Newmont’s operations to demand their rights and navigate the complexities of mining operations effectively,” the spokesperson of the group stated.

According to Mr. Prempeh Owusu, through Wacam’s support, his members have become resilient and well-equipped to advocate their interests, adding that “Wacam’s efforts demonstrate the importance of community-based organisations in promoting human rights and environmental justice in Ghana’s mining sector.”

Furthermore, he disclosed that the EPA has directed Newmont to urgently address the outstanding rent issues affecting the community members.

“And I am reliably informed that from January 15 to the end of February 2025, Newmont will have provided all the affected members with rent allowance,” he assured.

However, Mr. Prempeh Owusu expressed dissatisfaction with Newmont’s unilateral decision to resettle the affected community members in either Kenyasi Number 1 or Kenyasi Number 2, warning that this may impact negotiations with the mining company.

“For us we are just looking at them and we will take action accordingly,” he warned.

It would be recalled that Newmont in August 2024 committed to paying GHS 21,000,000 in cash compensation to 295 residents in Dokyikrom affected by its Ahafo South mining operations.

This commitment followed years of negotiations and demonstrations by the affected

community members.