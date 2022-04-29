Dome ASA Savings and Loans organises free health screening for customers

The Dome Branch of ASA Savings and Loans Limited has held free health screening exercises for its customers at Dome in the Greater Accra Region.

Participants for the health screening were mainly women and their children who trooped in the premises of the ASA Savings and Loans Dome Office.

The women were screened for hepatitis B, malaria, blood pressure, and BMI among others.

Speaking to the ASA Savings and Loans Area Manager for Ofankor, Mr. Samir Sani disclosed the free health screening is part of the Company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CRS) program adding that though they are expecting 150 the numbers are increasing.

He said the initiative is across the country and “normally what we do is on the basis of needs. We first have a consultation with our customers as to what they want us to do for them around this time. So they all pointed out that they want health screening. We also give the drugs for free.”

He added that aside from health screening the ASA Savings and Loans do give scholarships to needy but brilliant students of their customers.

“We have the belief that for us to have a good nation our children must be educated and most importantly the children of our customers.

“So what it entails is we take the cost of books and sometimes we pay for admission fees for children who are brilliant. We do this and other times too we provide facilities that a community lacks such as water and construction of toilet facilities,” he added.

Mr. Sani also disclosed that ASA Savings and Loans have plans of providing toilet facilities for the deprived areas in the Greater Accra Region.

One of the Doctors attending to the women from Andel Premier Medical Centre, Samuel Larbi pointed out they had some of the women suffering from high blood pressure, pneumonia among others.

“So depending on the complaints they come with, some of them come with cough, chest pain so we listen to them, examine them and give them the right antibiotic. Some, we request them to do an x-ray to know what is happening on the chest,” he added.

He disclosed that one severe case they had during the screening is a hypotension emergency and advised that for further lab and follow-up check-ups.

Customers who spoke to the media expressed their gratitude to the ASA Saving and Loans for the kind gesture.