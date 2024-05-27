Dome SDA Church Embarks on Silver Jubilee Celebration with Faith and Unity

The Dome Seventh-Day Adventist (SDA) Church in the Taifa District of the Accra City Conference (ACC) commenced its Silver Jubilee Anniversary Celebrations on Saturday, May 25, 2024, under the theme, “Gratitude and Growth: Celebrating 25 years of Faith and Unity.”

In his address at the ceremony, Pastor Martin Owusu Bonsu, the minister overseeing the Taifa District of the SDA Church, urged the congregation to demonstrate sacrificial giving and integrity as a response to God’s love and mercy. Drawing from Luke 19: 8, he highlighted the repentance of Zacchaeus, emphasizing the importance of genuine contrition and restitution.

Further expounding on the theme, Pastor Bonsu referenced the woman in Matthew 26: 7, who poured fragrant oil upon Jesus, stressing the significance of giving one’s best to God. He emphasized that obedience and generosity lead to spiritual growth and divine blessings.

Pastor Joseph Manu Kusi, the minister in charge of the Dome SDA Church, paid homage to the pioneers and leaders of the church, urging current members to contribute holistically to the advancement of God’s kingdom.

During the ceremony, the District Pastor, alongside the Dome Church Pastor and elders, unveiled the logo and T-shirt for the 25th-anniversary celebrations, culminating in November.

In addition to the anniversary launch, the day featured the 3rd edition of the ‘Yonkodo Series,’ a musical concert organized annually by the Dome SDA Church Choir and Singing Band. Elder Elijah Antwi Boasiako, overseeing music, highlighted this year’s theme, “Our Talents, Our Thanksgiving,” underscoring the opportunity for worshippers to express gratitude to God through music.

Guest performers from the Amamorley SDA Church Singing Band were also in attendance, enriching the musical celebration. Elders Solomon Asare and B. B. Arko presided as Masters of Ceremonies, orchestrating the joyful proceedings of the day.