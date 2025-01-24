Domelevo Raises Concerns Over Asset Declarations for Ministers Before Swearing-In

Former Auditor General, Dominic Yao Domelevo, has raised concerns about the recent swearing-in of ministers without a prior declaration of their assets.

On January 22, 2025, President John Dramani Mahama swore in six new ministers at the Jubilee House in Accra, urging them to declare their assets as part of their official duties. However, Domelevo believes that asset declarations should take place before ministers are officially sworn in.

In an interview with Joy FM on January 23, Domelevo emphasized that requiring ministers to declare their assets and liabilities prior to taking office would enhance transparency and build public trust in the government. “If I were the president, thankfully I am not the president, but I would have told them, after going through vetting and all of that, go and declare your assets and liabilities before I swear you in,” Domelevo stated.

He underscored that asset declarations at this stage would be crucial for promoting integrity and accountability within the political system. Domelevo further argued that this simple but significant measure could play a pivotal role in the country’s ongoing battle against corruption. “This simple yet powerful measure can serve as a cornerstone in Ghana’s fight against corruption and set the tone for a more accountable government,” he added.

Domelevo’s comments reflect mounting calls for increased transparency and stronger anti-corruption measures within Ghana’s political framework. By advocating for asset declarations to be a precondition for assuming office, he highlights the growing public demand for greater accountability from those in power.