Domelevo Urges Mahama to Publish Assets for Greater Transparency, Calls Deadline for Appointees a “Missed Opportunity”

Former Auditor General Daniel Domelevo has criticized President John Mahama’s decision to withhold public disclosure of his declared assets, arguing that voluntary transparency could have reshaped Ghana’s accountability standards.

While commending Mahama for complying with constitutional requirements by submitting his asset forms to the Auditor-General on February 18, Domelevo insisted the president missed a pivotal chance to lead by example.

“He could have directed the Auditor-General to publish his declared assets and challenged his appointees to do the same,” Domelevo told Joy FM on Thursday. “This would have elevated public trust and set a new paradigm. Instead, we’re left with mere legal compliance.”

Mahama’s submission, conducted at a brief Jubilee House ceremony, adhered to Article 286 of Ghana’s constitution, which mandates asset declarations for senior officials, including the president, ministers, judges, and military leaders. The president also set a March 31 deadline for all appointees to declare their assets, warning of removal for non-compliance. The directive, announced via a tweet by aide Felix Kwakye Ofosu, applies to over 20 categories of public officials, from district executives to Bank of Ghana deputies.

Domelevo, renowned for his anti-corruption advocacy during his tenure, stressed that Ghana’s asset declaration laws lack enforceability and public scrutiny. “Declarations sit in a vault, inaccessible to citizens. Publishing them voluntarily would have been revolutionary,” he said. His critique echoes longstanding calls for reforms to transform the process from a bureaucratic formality into a tool for accountability.

The Mahama administration has framed the March 31 deadline as a crackdown on graft, but skeptics argue the move risks appearing performative without systemic changes. “Deadlines mean little if declarations aren’t audited or made public,” said governance expert Dr. Kojo Pumpuni Asante. “Transparency requires more than ticking boxes.”

Mahama’s decision mirrors his previous presidency, when asset declarations remained confidential. Critics argue this perpetuates a culture of secrecy, while supporters counter that legal constraints bind him. For now, Ghanaians are left to wonder what lies within those sealed forms—and whether future leaders will dare to open them.