Domestic airline operators must take advantage of Volta Fair

Stakeholders in the Volta Region are appealing to domestic airlines to take advantage of the upcoming Volta Trade and Investment Fair in Ho to boost their business and facilitate access to the fair.

The Trade Fair, the fifth within two decades, is expected to attract some 300 exhibitors and about 10,000 visitors to the Ho Sports Stadium, venue for the event, from November 15, 2021.

The Volta Development Forum (VDF), a lead development advocate in the region, said domestic flights should consider the fair as an opportunity to establish the Ho flight routes.

Mr Agboka Dzegede, the Executive Director of the VDF, said the region was ready to host participants with recent activities including test flights to the long-completed Ho Airport.

“In just about a week’s time, the Volta Region will be opening up to the business world, its Fifth Trade and Investment Fair. This trade fair will bring together hundreds of exhibitors, top business and investment personalities as we showcase once more, the business opportunities the Volta Region can offer,” he said.

“It is, therefore, prudent to say that had the airport been operationalised it will enhance the success of the Volta Trade and Investment Fair.”

“It is worrying that many months after these test flights and all the promises that followed, the 25- million-dollar Ho Airport has since not been operationalised and this begs for answers,” he said.

“As the Volta Development Forum, we want to know from government and for that matter, the Ministry of Transport, why the Ho Airport has since not been opened for commercial flights.”

Rev Steven Adzah Tetteh, the Regional Economic Planning Officer, told the Ghana News Agency that all indications confirmed that the fair would be a huge success and flights would make a major impression.

“It is likely some airlines will take advantage to begin operations in the Region. I believe it will be excellent. A lot of people are coming and if we can have the airport open and flights come in, people all over Ghana, I believe, will be here,” he said.

Mr Alexander Nketia, the Regional Director of the Ghana Tourism Authority, said he anticipated a good number of flights to the region, as tourist numbers were expected to rise.

He said Africa World Airlines had provided the surest indications on establishing commercial flights to Ho, and prayed it materialised.

Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, at a stakeholders meeting on Tuesday, said a host of multinational businesses had signed up for the fair, and that the regions industrial and tourism potentials would once again be on lush display.

“From all indications our expectations are going to be met, so we are inviting everybody to come and enjoy the wonderful hospitality of the people of the Volta Region,” he said.